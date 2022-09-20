April Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. April has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $13,257.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last day. One April coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, April has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

April Profile

April launched on April 19th, 2021. April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for April is apriloracle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “April is a blockchain based project which builds Decentralized Applications (Dapps) where users earn rewards by playing games based on real-world events. A real-world event could be a football match played between two countries. Real-world event games are powered by our decentralized identity technologies.Telegram Docs”

