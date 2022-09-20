Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

