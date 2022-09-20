Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,446 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 1.1 %

ARI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,440. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

