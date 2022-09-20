Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Gap Up to $39.35

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.35, but opened at $41.25. Apogee Enterprises shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 1,223 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $912.11 million, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

