ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307,785 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $123,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.