ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 307,785 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $123,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.92 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

