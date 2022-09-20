Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.09

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 5317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANGI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $75,950. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Angi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,603,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Angi by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,394,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 509,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,955,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

