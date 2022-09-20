Analyzing Permian Resources (PR) and Its Rivals

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Permian Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 5.70 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.58

Permian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.88% 23.98% 10.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its share price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.83, indicating that their average share price is 1,383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Permian Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Permian Resources Competitors 1604 9232 14638 403 2.53

Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 31.63%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Permian Resources beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

