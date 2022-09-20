Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Price Target at $12.43

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHO. Citigroup increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

