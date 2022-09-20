Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Price Target at $11.14

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.14.

FXLV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,278,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,019,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,211,400.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801. Company insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXLV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in F45 Training by 137.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,103,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 637,832 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the first quarter worth $6,732,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in F45 Training by 5,812.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 615,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F45 Training by 42.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 501,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the second quarter worth $2,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FXLV opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.36. F45 Training has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

