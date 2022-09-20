Ampleforth Governance Token 1-Day Volume Tops $3.98 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $70.19 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00024319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00887089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

