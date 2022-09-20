Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:APH traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 65,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,764. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after buying an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

