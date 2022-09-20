AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE:AME opened at $120.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

