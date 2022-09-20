Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,839,000 after buying an additional 365,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,132,000 after buying an additional 1,130,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $28.20. 2,126,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -470.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,466.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

