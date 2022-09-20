America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 620,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,919. The firm has a market cap of $440.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.31. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About America’s Car-Mart

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.