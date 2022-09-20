American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. 241,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,643. American Vanguard has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,461,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.