American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

