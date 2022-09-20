American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 540,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 2.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEL traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

