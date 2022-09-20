Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $156,607.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ambarella Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.