Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $156,607.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 905,657 shares in the company, valued at $57,282,805.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

