Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,736 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,871,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 265,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.