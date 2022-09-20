AMATEN (AMA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $77,409.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,313.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058556 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010542 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005414 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMATEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

