Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 169,931 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 85,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

