Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 253,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,914,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,186,211. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 111,058 shares of company stock worth $1,038,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,152. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $393.62 million, a PE ratio of 301.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 575.14%.

ALTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

