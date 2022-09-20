Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAU shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

