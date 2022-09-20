Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Almaden Minerals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 15.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.98. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.49.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on AAU shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.