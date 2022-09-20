Alium Finance (ALM) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Alium Finance has a market cap of $20,762.83 and approximately $92,563.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alium Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Alium Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00126261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00884948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alium Finance Coin Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

