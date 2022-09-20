Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

