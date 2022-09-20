Aleph.im (ALEPH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193,735.00

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Aleph.im has a market cap of $27.62 million and $193,735.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im was first traded on June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,220,482 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im/#.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

