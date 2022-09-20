Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Purchases 60,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 3.0% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $515,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

