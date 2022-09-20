Alchemix Price Reaches $20.53 on Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $31.65 million and $2.78 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for about $20.53 or 0.00108116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00119690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00881353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,617 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemix is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

