Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Short Interest Down 16.6% in August

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Akerna Trading Up 23.7 %
Shares of KERNW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Akerna has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.70.
