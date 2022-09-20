Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
AKTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.83.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
