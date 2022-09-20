Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

AKTX stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

