Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.56. 1,620,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

