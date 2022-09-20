Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

