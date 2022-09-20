Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:APD traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,236. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day moving average is $244.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

