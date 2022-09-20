Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 1,021,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AOIFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Africa Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS AOIFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,835. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

