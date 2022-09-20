Aeternity Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $739,737.00 (AE)

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

