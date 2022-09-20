Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.