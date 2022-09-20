Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.30.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
