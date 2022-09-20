Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

