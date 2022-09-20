Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE opened at $296.06 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $292.14 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

