Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.1% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.92.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $293.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $292.14 and a one year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.