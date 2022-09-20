Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,819 at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,513.40.

AMIGY stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2179 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

