adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on adidas from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.13.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADDYY opened at $68.96 on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $173.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 236.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.