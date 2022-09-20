Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $809,470,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 179,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33. The company has a market cap of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.