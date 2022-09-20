Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 6,321 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 2.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of CGI worth $45,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of CGI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 6,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $93.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.94.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

