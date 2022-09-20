Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 4,870 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $24,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1,296,800.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.22.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. 9,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,689. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

