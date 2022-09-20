Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $52,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,764. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

