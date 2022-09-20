Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,898.47. 15,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,919.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,042.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

