Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,019 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 301,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,683. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

