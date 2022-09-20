Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.8 %

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

LSPD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 86,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,116. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

