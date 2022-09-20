Addenda Capital Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. 293,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

