Addenda Capital Inc. Has $70.74 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $70,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 236.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.18. 55,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,470. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

